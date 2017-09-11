Police Investigating After Robbery, Shooting Outside Metro Cell Phone Store

Police are investigating following a robbery and a shooting outside a metro cell phone store Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the AT&T Wireless Store at 2600 SW 29th Street, around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one victim who was shot. That person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police have released little information concerning the suspect. So far, police said they’re looking for a male who took off in a newer black car.

