Gourmet Ramen Bowl

  • 2 packages ramen noodles (flavor packet not needed)
  • 2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 3 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoon Mirin (Japanese cooking wine)
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned & sliced
  • 1/2 cup shitake mushrooms
  • Optional Mix ins:
  • Hardboiled eggs, sliced in half
  • Fresh jalapeño slices
  • Chopped green onions
  • Fresh bean sprouts
  • Shredded cabbage
  1. In a large pot over medium heat sauce the fresh ginger and garlic in sesame oil for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Pour in the chicken stock and then add in the soy sauce, Mirin wine, and shiitake mushrooms.
  3. Bring the broth to a boil.
  4. Add in the ramen and cook for 3 minutes.
  5. Immediately, divide the ramen noodles evenly between 2 bowls.
  6. Pour the hot broth over the noodles.
  7. Top with your favorite flavors.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
