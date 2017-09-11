Boy, 12, Reported Missing By Mustang Police

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen overnight Monday, Mustang police said.

Vincent Farnsworth, 12, was last seen about 3 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 300 block of S Meadow Lane, police said.

He is a white child, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Farnsworth is asked to Mustang police at (405) 376-2488.