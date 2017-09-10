Carjacking, Shooting In SW OKC Puts Two In Hospital

An overnight carjacking and shooting at the OnCue convenience store at SW 59th and Western left two men in the hospital, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officers said a man got into the backseat of a car and pulled a gun on the two men inside. The suspect had the two men pull out of the gas station and drive him to a neighborhood near SW 11th and McKinley. Then, the gunmen robbed the two and shot them as they ran from the car to a home in the neighborhood for help.

Police have not released the names or conditions of the victims. The homeowner asked not to be identified out of fear the gunman may come back and says the two victims were scared too.

"They are laying on the floor and they are really scared with all the cars passing by at that time because they think they are going to get it."

News 9 hopes to learn more about what happened from police in the coming days.