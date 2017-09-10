Carjacking, Shooting In SW OKC Puts Two In Hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Carjacking, Shooting In SW OKC Puts Two In Hospital

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An overnight carjacking and shooting at the OnCue convenience store at SW 59th and Western left two men in the hospital, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officers said a man got into the backseat of a car and pulled a gun on the two men inside. The suspect had the two men pull out of the gas station and drive him to a neighborhood near SW 11th and McKinley. Then, the gunmen robbed the two and shot them as they ran from the car to a home in the neighborhood for help.

Police have not released the names or conditions of the victims. The homeowner asked not to be identified out of fear the gunman may come back and says the two victims were scared too.

"They are laying on the floor and they are really scared with all the cars passing by at that time because they think they are going to get it."

News 9 hopes to learn more about what happened from police in the coming days.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.