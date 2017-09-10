Police Respond To Shooting Call Involving Juveniles In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police are responding to reports of a shooting near NE 10th and MLK, Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a group of juveniles were outside a home on Windemere Dr. when a fight broke out. During the fight, one of the juveniles reportedly pulled out a gun and fired three shots at another juvenile. Investigators said one juvenile was struck in the hip area.

A male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is not in custody. No suspect description is available at this time.

