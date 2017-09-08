ICE/Immigration Raids Cancelled Due To Hurricanes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ICE/Immigration Raids Cancelled Due To Hurricanes

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

CBS News has confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it has scrapped plans to carry out large nationwide immigration raids due to the hurricanes, but "routine operations" will continue. 

Late Thursday, ICE issued a statement to CBS News saying that they do not usually comment on future potential law enforcement actions, but that they were adjusting its operational plans in wake of Hurricane Harvey and impending Hurricane Irma.  

"Due to the current weather situation in Florida and other potentially impacted areas, along with the ongoing recovery in Texas, [ICE] had already reviewed all upcoming operations and has adjusted accordingly. There is currently no coordinated nationwide operation planned at this time," the statement read. "The priority in the affected areas should remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining activities."

Although plans had not been finalized, ICE had planned large immigration raids later this month, CBS News can confirm. Those plans were scrapped due the hurricanes. 

ICE went on to say that its "fugitive operation teams will continue to target and arrest criminal aliens ... who are in violation of our nation's immigration laws, in non-affected areas of the country, as part of routine operations."

Meanwhile, this report comes on the heels of President Trump rescinding an Obama-era program that would protect immigrants brought into America as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will be phased outand potentially impacts nearly 780,000 people in the U.S. Further action for DACA recipients, known as Dreamers, now lies with Congress. 

But, Mr. Trump tweeted that DACA recipients have "nothing to worry about"despite that his administration is phasing out the program and a series of talking points advised them to self-deport. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.