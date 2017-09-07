Braves Offering Free Tickets To Hurricane Irma Evacuees In Atlanta This Weekend

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson high-fives teammates after scoring in the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlanta.

We don't yet know exactly where powerful Hurricane Irma is headed, but it's looking increasingly like she's going to batter the state of Florida. As such, many residents of Florida and even Georgia and South Carolina are under evacuation orders, and some of them are seeking shelter in Atlanta. This reality isn't lost on the Braves, who happen to be hosting the Marlins for a four-game set that starts Thursday night, and the club has taken this opportunity to perform a good deed. Here's this from a team press release:

The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to all Florida residents, as well as residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders who travel to the Atlanta area, to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park. Residents can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid state I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket. "We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches," said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business. "We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park."

Here are the scheduled start times for those four games:

Thursday: 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday: 7:35 p.m. ET

Saturday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. ET

This a great idea on the Braves' part. As for those fleeing Irma, this isn't going to ease the strain and worry of what could be a catastrophic event, but maybe a few hours at the ballpark will provide a consoling distraction. Nicely done, and here's hoping plenty of folks are able to take them up on their offer.

Written By: CBS Sports Writer Dayn Perry