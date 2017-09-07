Braves Offering Free Tickets To Hurricane Irma Evacuees In Atlan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Braves Offering Free Tickets To Hurricane Irma Evacuees In Atlanta This Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson high-fives teammates after scoring in the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson high-fives teammates after scoring in the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlanta.

We don't yet know exactly where powerful Hurricane Irma is headed, but it's looking increasingly like she's going to batter the state of Florida. As such, many residents of Florida and even Georgia and South Carolina are under evacuation orders, and some of them are seeking shelter in Atlanta. This reality isn't lost on the Braves, who happen to be hosting the Marlins for a four-game set that starts Thursday night, and the club has taken this opportunity to perform a good deed. Here's this from a team press release:

The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to all Florida residents, as well as residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders who travel to the Atlanta area, to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park.

Residents can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid state I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket.

"We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches," said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business. "We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park."

Here are the scheduled start times for those four games: 

  • Thursday: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Friday: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday: 1:35 p.m. ET

This a great idea on the Braves' part. As for those fleeing Irma, this isn't going to ease the strain and worry of what could be a catastrophic event, but maybe a few hours at the ballpark will provide a consoling distraction. Nicely done, and here's hoping plenty of folks are able to take them up on their offer. 

Written By: CBS Sports Writer Dayn Perry 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.