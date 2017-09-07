OKC Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect

Police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of committing lewd acts against at least seven women in southeast Oklahoma City.

The victims, all located in the area of SE 44th Street and S. Sunnylane Road, reported to police crimes ranging from indecent exposure to being physically assaulted by the suspect. The earliest crime is believed to have taken place in mid-June.

Based on information given by the victims, police were able to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Police say the suspect had a slender build with sandy brown afroed hair. He also wore small diamond earrings.

If you have any information regarding this crime, or if you have had any contact with this individual, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.