Hurricane Jose Forms In The Atlantic, East Of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Jose forms in the Atlantic, far from land and well east of the powerful Hurricane Irma.

There's no immediate threat to land from Jose, but meteorologists warned the storm's path could change, according to the National Hurricane Center. Jose has sustained winds of 75 mph and was quickly strengthening.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Katia formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, with sustained winds of 75 mph. The Mexican state of Veracruz is under a hurricane watch.

CBS News weather producer David Parkinson reports that this is the first time since 2010 that there are three named hurricanes all at once.

Jose was the 10th storm to be named in 2017 in the Atlantic. It comes on the heels of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic, and Harvey, which devastated the southeastern coast of Texas and parts of Louisiana with days of rain.

The eye of Irma passed over Antigua and St. Martin early Wednesday and then continued northwest with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of Irma is passing just north of Puerto Rico.

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil reports from San Juan that hotels in Puerto Rico's capital had folded up their operations and stores were boarded up or completely stripped clean of supplies in anticipation of the storm's wrath.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has 200 support staff on the ground in Puerto Rico, Dokoupil reported. The agency has 290,000 meals and 600,000 liters of water available for distribution.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott announced that an evacuation of all residents in the Florida Keys would begin Wednesday night. The area was expected to start feeling Irma's effects as soon as Friday night, Scott said.

"If you are told to evacuate, get out quickly," Scott said. "We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to come near our state. Everyone must listen to their local officials."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.