NW OKC Homeowner Has $1,500 In Belongings Stolen From Garage

A northwest Oklahoma City homeowner hopes someone will recognize a burglary suspect from images his cameras captured.

Brian Bowling’s home was broken into the morning of Aug. 30. The man walked through a gate and into the garage through a door on the side of Bowling’s home. The infrared camera he set up months before captured it all.

“The video caught him peeking over the fence,” said Bowling. “Kind of checking things out.”

The man made two trips in and out of the garage. The first time he took a bicycle and smaller items.

“He made a second trip about 15 minutes after that,” said Bowling. “Took my wife’s bike and a duffle bag full of stuff and anything else he could carry.”

It all happened while Bowling slept. He suspects the man has cased the area and knew his schedule.

“I feel very violated,” said Bowling. “It’s very crazy to feel like someone can just come into your house at will and take whatever they want.”

The stolen items totaled about $1,500. Bowling said the experience has helped him gain a neighborhood of friends. He posted the video on the Nextdoor phone app and has had a big response.

“All the neighbors have had great responses and shared and made comments,” said Bowling. “Everybody is on the lookout.”

Police are investigating the home burglary. They ask the public to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if they recognize the man in the photos.