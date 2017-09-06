Auntie Anne's Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

Pumpkin flavor lovers can add Auntie Anne's to places where they can get their fix this fall. The chain has announced the revival of it's Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

The seasonal special debuted in 2015 and was such a success that business leaders decided to feature the treat on menus this fall, Auntie Anne's spokespeople conveyed in a press release.

The delectable indulgences are essentially freshly baked pretzel nuggets covered in a special blend of seasonal spices that pair especially well with the chains cream cheese spread.

Auntie Anne's spokespeople said the nuggets will become available in all stores beginning on September 11.