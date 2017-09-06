Auntie Anne's Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Auntie Anne's Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

Posted: Updated:
By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Pumpkin flavor lovers can add Auntie Anne's to places where they can get their fix this fall. The chain has announced the revival of it's Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets.

The seasonal special debuted in 2015 and was such a success that business leaders decided to feature the treat on menus this fall, Auntie Anne's spokespeople conveyed in a press release.

The delectable indulgences are essentially freshly baked pretzel nuggets covered in a special blend of seasonal spices that pair especially well with the chains cream cheese spread.

Auntie Anne's spokespeople said the nuggets will become available in all stores beginning on September 11. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.