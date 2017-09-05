Shawnee Mother, Boyfriend Accused Of Murder In 2-Year-Old Child' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Shawnee Mother, Boyfriend Accused Of Murder In 2-Year-Old Child's Death

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested on a murder complaint in connection to the death of a toddler in Shawnee over the weekend.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 21-year-old Whitney Breslin and 22-year-old Cashe Graham. The toddler has now been identified as 2-year-old Jamie Murdock.

It happened on Friday, when emergency responders were called out to reports of an unresponsive child. Once at the hospital, doctors learned the child had swelling and breeding on the brain. Jamie was first treated at St. Anthony hospital in Shawnee, but was later transferred to Children's Hospital in OklahomaCity.

Doctors say the toddler also had a bruise on her face and bruising on her abdomen. She passed away from her injuries on Saturday.

Police arrested both Breslin and Graham, Tuesday morning, on a complaint of first-degree murder.

