Looters Steal As Elderly Harvey Victim Lies Dead In Houston Home

Looters broke into a flooded Houston home last week while the body of an elderly Hurricane Harvey victim was still inside the property.

The house was among four broken into on one street during looting in the aftermath Harvey, according to Yahoo News UK.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the four homes were robbed during the deadly storm, with Agnes Stanley, 89, still inside her house at the time of the alleged break in.

Stanley had insisted on riding the storm out in her home, said her neighbor and trained paramedic Michel Poche.

After calling her son on the morning of August 27th to get permission to break into the home and check on her, Poche entered to find her neighbor’s body.

“We saw that she was under the water and we backed out and called 911”, Poche said.

“We think that the water got too high and she may have drowned”.

Poche also confirmed that the house had been robbed.

“She was still in there”, she said. “The coroner was not able to get in until Thursday to pick her body up. Yeah, they broke into her house and stole stuff, too”.