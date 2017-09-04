3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Oklahoma County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Oklahoma County

LUTHER, Oklahoma -

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6:03 p.m. Monday in Oklahoma County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

It's epicenter was located near Luther, approximately 15 miles east of Edmond and 22 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was about 3 miles in depth.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.

