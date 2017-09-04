Gas Prices Go Up As Oklahomans Travel On Labor Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gas Prices Go Up As Oklahomans Travel On Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thousands will be getting behind the wheel this Labor Day and AAA has some numbers for you to consider before you hit the road as well. 

Sixty-six percent of Oklahomans who responded to a recent survey said they'll be traveling 50 miles or more.

Another 50 percent said they'll be traveling with one additional person.

No matter where you're traveling in the state, it'll cost you more to fill your tank.

"The recent devastation of Hurricane Harvey in south Texas and the Gulf has already caused gas prices to rise across the nation as well as in Oklahoma, some six cents over the last week," AAA Oklahoma spokesman Mark Medeja said.

The state average for gas is about $2.18 per gallon.

According to AAA, that is the fourth lowest statewide gas price in the country. Prices are expected to even out as Texas refineries come back online.
 

