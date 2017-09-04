John And Dean Talk Sooner History With The Man Behind "The Kick" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

John And Dean Talk Sooner History With The Man Behind "The Kick"

Posted: Updated:

Forty years ago, two powerhouse programs met in week three of the college football season.

Undefeated and placed third in the nation, the OU Sooners came in as slight underdogs to Ohio State who was ranked fourth when the two teams played against each other in Columbus on September 24, 1977. 

The largest crowd in Horshoe history, over 88,000, gathered to witness what would become a historic game.  

The leg behind the infamous kick, Uwe Von Schamann, joined Dean Blevins and John Holcomb Sunday night on the Blitz.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.