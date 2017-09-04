John And Dean Talk Sooner History With The Man Behind "The Kick"

Forty years ago, two powerhouse programs met in week three of the college football season.

Undefeated and placed third in the nation, the OU Sooners came in as slight underdogs to Ohio State who was ranked fourth when the two teams played against each other in Columbus on September 24, 1977.

The largest crowd in Horshoe history, over 88,000, gathered to witness what would become a historic game.

The leg behind the infamous kick, Uwe Von Schamann, joined Dean Blevins and John Holcomb Sunday night on the Blitz.