John And Dean Talk Sooner History With The Man Behind "The Kick"

Forty years ago, two powerhouse programs met in week three of the college football season.More >>
Forty years ago, two powerhouse programs met in week three of the college football season.More >>
Tuesday, Thunder star Russell Westbrook is celebrating his signature style by releasing a new book.More >>
Tuesday, Thunder star Russell Westbrook is celebrating his signature style by releasing a new book.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.