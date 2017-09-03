Trump Aide Keith Schiller Out At The White House

Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller walks to the White House as he arrives on the South Lawn, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington.

President Trump's longtime aide and head of Oval Office operations, Keith Schiller, is leaving the White House and Washington, CBS News confirms, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Schiller plans to re-locate to Florida. Financial considerations and some friction with chief of staff John Kelly are at the heart of the decision. The precise timing of Schiller's departure is not yet finalized, but Schiller has informed Mr. Trump of his planned departure.

Schiller is one of Mr. Trump's closest friends among his employees, and their relationship long pre-dates Mr. Trump's candidacy. Schiller had universal walk-in privileges to the Oval Office before Kelly arrived. It was customary for Schiller to meet Mr. Trump at the residence each morning and walk with him to the Oval Office. He frequently traveled with Mr. Trump as well.

Schiller's planned departure comes just weeks after Kelly joined the White House. Kelly has tightened all access to the president in the Oval Office, and that included Schiller.

The news comes after some high-profile departures, even since Kelly joined the White House. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departed on Aug. 18, and Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastain Gorka departed on Aug. 25.