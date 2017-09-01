Tuttle Police Body Cam Captures Wanted Suspect's Arrest

Tuttle Police received information August 30 from a bail recovery agent about where 33-year-old Travis Merritt was reportedly hiding.

Investigators said Merritt had seven felony warrants out of Oklahoma County for his arrest.

According to records, the warrants stemmed from recent cases and from past convictions, where court records show a motion was filed to revoke his suspended sentence.

The tipsters told police Merritt was in a trailer home near 6th and Locust in Tuttle, police said.

And while authorities went to the front door Wednesday afternoon, a Tuttle police officer's body camera showed his view as he watched the back.

Then, the video shows Merritt break through the east bedroom window head first.

Soon after his jump, the video shows Merritt comply and then police put him in cuffs.

“He gave up and admitted who he was,” said Chief Don Cluck.

“It’s not his first time to be in trouble,” he explained.

Chief Cluck said officers knew who they were dealing with.

“We’d heard that he’d ran from Oklahoma City a couple of nights prior,” Chief Cluck told News 9.

Court records show Merritt has a felony conviction for aggravated eluding a police officer and other charges dating back more than a decade.

Police said the people in the home at the time were not harboring him.

News 9 heard from a woman who witnessed the arrest. She did not want to be identified. “The people’s house that it happened at had nothing to do with any of it.”

Merritt is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail.