Video: Nurse Arrested After She Refuses To Draw Blood On Unconscious Patient

SALT LAKE CITY -

A dramatic video shows a University of Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to comply with police orders to turn over a patient's blood.

Nurse Alex Wubbels was working the night shift when she told a Salt Lake City police officer that he'd need a warrant for her to be able to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

"When he started to come at me and attack me, I was already scared," Wubbels said.

The patient was injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving was struck by a motorist who was trying to flee from troopers. The fleeing motorist died in the collision.

The truck driver was taken to a University of Utah hospital.

Wubbels' attorney says her arrest was unlawful and that the police officer committed assault. Furthermore, university police stood by and let it happen, the attorney contends.

