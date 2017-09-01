New Training For Oklahoma Tow Truck Drivers May Help Save Lives - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Training For Oklahoma Tow Truck Drivers May Help Save Lives

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As of Friday, all tow truck drivers in Oklahoma are now required to go through Traffic Incident Management training before they can receive their state certification.

The class helps speed up and streamline the process of clearing the scene of an accident. Law enforcement and EMS personnel are already required to go through the training.

Nationally each year more than 60 tow truck drivers are killed by careless drivers, compared to 10-12 law enforcement officers and six-to-eight fire and EMS workers. Oklahoma does have Move Over laws, which require drivers to give a lane of space to emergency crews and wreckers working an accident. 

