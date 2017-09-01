OU Football Gameday Guide: Parking, Tailgating & Stadium Policie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football Gameday Guide: Parking, Tailgating & Stadium Policies

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.

Walk of Champions

Two hours before each home game, head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will disembark from the team buses immediately west of the intersection of Lindsey St. and Jenkins Ave. for the "Walk of Champions." A pep rally, conducted by OU Spirit, will be held 15 minutes prior to the team's arrival. This week's pep rally will be at 12:15 p.m. with the team arriving at 12:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the team upon arrival and watch as Coach Riley and the squad walk the final yards west along Lindsey St. to their new locker room. Fans may begin lining up on Lindsey St. starting at 12:15.

Tailgating

Parking

Stadium Map

Suggested Traffic Routes

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.