OU Football Gameday Guide: Parking, Tailgating & Stadium Policies

The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
The Sooners open Big 12 play at TCU and finish the regular season against Iowa State.More >>
The Sooners open Big 12 play at TCU and finish the regular season against Iowa State.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 10 Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 59-24 on Thursday night.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 10 Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 59-24 on Thursday night.More >>
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.More >>
The Sooners open Big 12 play at TCU and finish the regular season against Iowa State.More >>
The Sooners open Big 12 play at TCU and finish the regular season against Iowa State.More >>