Central OK Humane Society Helps Houston Animal Shelter

Before Harvey arrived, dozens of dogs were waiting in a shelter for a forever home in Houston. Then the devastating floodwaters displaced thousands of people and their pets.

“It’s unreal. It’s really difficult for me to watch. It’s difficult for me to see what’s happening. But you will see a common thread of all the videos. You’ll see the people carrying all of their animals,” said Dana McCrory, President and CEO of the Central Oklahoma Humane Society.

McCrory said volunteers in the Sooner State are helping to ensure those animals stay in Texas, by taking in the animals that were already up for adoption, prior to the disaster.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Volunteers picked up 30 shelter dogs at a weigh station in Bixby Thursday afternoon to deliver to Oklahoma City. At least 30 more went to Tulsa and dozens to other states.

Making more room in Houston, so the helpless companions hit by Harvey can find their families.

“To help, it feels right. And it feels like, ‘Oh gosh. I wish we could do just a little more.’” McCrory said.

It typically takes about two weeks to get the animals ready for adoption.

And when that happens you can find them online (https://www.okhumane.org/) or at the Central Oklahoma Humane Society's Adoption Center.