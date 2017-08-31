AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon.

Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Stay tuned to News 9 for more details about the attorney general's visit, and tune in to Scott Mitchell's Hot Seat on Saturday morning and Your Vote Counts on Sunday morning.