AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.