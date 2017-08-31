Oklahoma State Vs. Tulsa By The Numbers

Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa Thursday night in Boone Pickens Stadium to open up the 2017 season, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1. A closer look at the matchup:



An Oklahoma State Win Would...

• Mark its sixth straight win over Tulsa and its 10th win in the last 12 meetings with the Golden Hurricane.

• Improve OSU's all-time record in season openers to 70-41-5, all-time record in season openers at home to 49-7-4 and all-time record in home openers to 83-28-5.

• Give the Cowboys wins in nine of their last 10, 12 of their last 14 and 29 of their last 37 season openers.

• Mark OSU's 22nd straight win in a home opener and 42nd win in its last 48 home openers.

• Improve Mike Gundy's record in non-conference games to 42-11.

• Improve the Cowboys to 25-5 in their last 30 non-conference games.

• Give OSU wins in nine of its last 10 games overall.

• Improve OSU to 53-6 in its last 59 games against unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.

• Make OSU 33-7 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.



A head-to-head comparison of the two teams' stats from last season, with 2016 NCAA rank in parentheses:



When Oklahoma State Has The Ball

Oklahoma State Total Offense Per Game – 494.8 (14th)

Tulsa Total Defense Per Game – 426.5 (75th)



Oklahoma State Rushing Offense Per Game – 170.8 (68th)

Tulsa Rushing Defense Per Game – 176.3 (68th)



Oklahoma State Passing Offense Per Game – 323.9 (9th)

Tulsa Passing Defense Per Game – 250.2 (92th)



Oklahoma State Turnovers Lost – 14 (14th)

Tulsa Turnovers Gained – 21 (53rd)



Oklahoma State Field Goals/Season Long – 20-for-26/Long of 53 yards



Oklahoma State Net Punting – 41.07 (9th)

Tulsa Punt Returns – 8.96 (48th)



Oklahoma State Kickoff Returns – 20.63 (70th)

Tulsa Kickoff Return Defense – 23.7 (112th)



When Tulsa Has The Ball

Tulsa Total Offense Per Game – 527.0 (4th)

Oklahoma State Total Defense Per Game – 446.3 (92nd)



Tulsa Rushing Offense Per Game – 261.7 (8th)

Oklahoma State Rushing Defense Per Game – 193.5 (82nd)



Tulsa Passing Offense Per Game – 265.3 (30th)

Oklahoma State Passing Defense Per Game – 252.8 (98th)



Tulsa Turnovers Lost – 21 (82nd)

Oklahoma State Turnovers Gained – 25 (24th)



Tulsa Field Goals/Season Long – 21-for-26/Long of 46 yards



Tulsa Net Punting – 37.67 (62nd)

Oklahoma State Punt Returns – 10.86 (22nd)



Tulsa Kickoff Returns – 20.25 (77th)

Oklahoma State Kickoff Return Defense – 18.29 (19th)