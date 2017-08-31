Oklahoma State Vs. Tulsa By The Numbers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma State Vs. Tulsa By The Numbers

Posted: Updated:
By OSU Athletics
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa Thursday night in Boone Pickens Stadium to open up the 2017 season, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1. A closer look at the matchup:

An Oklahoma State Win Would...
• Mark its sixth straight win over Tulsa and its 10th win in the last 12 meetings with the Golden Hurricane.
• Improve OSU's all-time record in season openers to 70-41-5, all-time record in season openers at home to 49-7-4 and all-time record in home openers to 83-28-5.
• Give the Cowboys wins in nine of their last 10, 12 of their last 14 and 29 of their last 37 season openers.
• Mark OSU's 22nd straight win in a home opener and 42nd win in its last 48 home openers.
• Improve Mike Gundy's record in non-conference games to 42-11.
• Improve the Cowboys to 25-5 in their last 30 non-conference games.
• Give OSU wins in nine of its last 10 games overall.
• Improve OSU to 53-6 in its last 59 games against unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.
• Make OSU 33-7 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.

A head-to-head comparison of the two teams' stats from last season, with 2016 NCAA rank in parentheses:
 
When Oklahoma State Has The Ball
Oklahoma State Total Offense Per Game – 494.8 (14th)
Tulsa Total Defense Per Game – 426.5 (75th)
 
Oklahoma State Rushing Offense Per Game – 170.8 (68th)
Tulsa Rushing Defense Per Game – 176.3 (68th)
 
Oklahoma State Passing Offense Per Game – 323.9 (9th)
Tulsa Passing Defense Per Game – 250.2 (92th)
 
Oklahoma State Turnovers Lost – 14 (14th)
Tulsa Turnovers Gained – 21 (53rd)
 
Oklahoma State Field Goals/Season Long – 20-for-26/Long of 53 yards
 
Oklahoma State Net Punting – 41.07 (9th)
Tulsa Punt Returns – 8.96 (48th)
 
Oklahoma State Kickoff Returns – 20.63 (70th)
Tulsa Kickoff Return Defense – 23.7 (112th)
 
When Tulsa Has The Ball 
Tulsa Total Offense Per Game – 527.0 (4th)
Oklahoma State Total Defense Per Game – 446.3 (92nd)
 
Tulsa Rushing Offense Per Game – 261.7 (8th)
Oklahoma State Rushing Defense Per Game – 193.5 (82nd)
 
Tulsa Passing Offense Per Game – 265.3 (30th)
Oklahoma State Passing Defense Per Game – 252.8 (98th)
 
Tulsa Turnovers Lost – 21 (82nd)
Oklahoma State Turnovers Gained – 25 (24th)
 
Tulsa Field Goals/Season Long – 21-for-26/Long of 46 yards
 
Tulsa Net Punting – 37.67 (62nd)
Oklahoma State Punt Returns – 10.86 (22nd)
 
Tulsa Kickoff Returns – 20.25 (77th)
Oklahoma State Kickoff Return Defense – 18.29 (19th)

