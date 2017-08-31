OHP Video Reminds Football Fans To Drive Safely

With football season now upon us, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a video reminding fans about proper driving on their ways to and from the games this season. All it takes is a split-second lapse in judgement to dramatically change your life and maybe somebody else's.

In the message, filmed at Oklahoma State's Boone Pickens Stadium, troopers recommend planning ahead. Take traffic delays into account and leave early. As always, buckle up. Obey all speed limits and signs. Be attentive and drive responsibly. If you plan on drinking at the game, make sure to have a designated driver as you head home. Never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Troopers will be on the lookout, both at the stadium and on the road.