Oklahoma Fire Crews Took Off For Texas Wednesday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Fire Crews Took Off For Texas Wednesday Morning

Posted: Updated:
via Tecumseh Fire Dept. Facebook page via Tecumseh Fire Dept. Facebook page
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

Swift water rescue experts from Seminole, Shawnee, Guthrie, and Tecumseh Fire Departments are lending a hand in the aftermath of Harvey. Each department sent firefighters and boats to College Station, Texas, where they'll get their assignment.

“Texas is at our backdoor,” said Tecumseh Fire Chief Aaron Williams. "There are times when we’re at each other’s throats during football season but we’re really there to help, regardless."

Back in 2015, when record rainfall hit central Oklahoma, Tecumseh fire crews didn't have a boat and couldn't reach an 80-year-old woman in need of rescue. She'd tried driving through high water.

“And when she did,” Chief Williams explained, "her car was swept off the road and unfortunately perished."

Local churches and community members raised money to buy that crucial piece of equipment.

“It’s a 14-foot inflatable boat,” said Chief Williams, "specifically made for swift water conditions."

And now, that boat is across state lines.

“It’ll be the first time it’s launched for an actual rescue,” said Chief Williams.

It’s one of several boats and more than a dozen firefighters making up this group, responding to the call for help as catastrophic flooding cripples parts of east Texas.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.