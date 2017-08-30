Clear Skies, Cool Temps In Store For OKC Metro

Our skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will drop to the low 60s.
Thursday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
Clouds increase on Friday with a chance of rain in northwest Oklahoma. There is a slight chance of rain Friday night in central Oklahoma.
