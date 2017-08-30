1 Suspect In Custody, 1 On-The-Run For Norman Homicide

One of two suspects wanted in connection to the death of a Norman woman is now in police custody.

Wednesday, Norman police confirmed 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez was in custody for her role in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin.

Godwin was found shot to death in her home in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive in Norman on Saturday, August 26.

An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree as an accessory was issued for Vasquez on Tuesday, August 29.

Authorities are still searching for 30-year-old Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback for first-degree murder.

Hornback is described as a white man, about 6 feet 5 inches tall, 250 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police think he is driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate 485ETA.

Anyone with information concerning Hornback's whereabouts is asked to call Norman police at (405) 321-1444.

