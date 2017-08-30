1 Suspect In Custody, 1 On-The-Run For Norman Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Suspect In Custody, 1 On-The-Run For Norman Homicide

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

One of two suspects wanted in connection to the death of a Norman woman is now in police custody.

Wednesday, Norman police confirmed 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez was in custody for her role in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin.

Godwin was found shot to death in her home in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive in Norman on Saturday, August 26.

An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree as an accessory was issued for Vasquez on Tuesday, August 29.

Authorities are still searching for 30-year-old Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback for first-degree murder.

Hornback is described as a white man, about 6 feet 5 inches tall, 250 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police think he is driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate 485ETA. 

Anyone with information concerning Hornback's whereabouts is asked to call Norman police at (405) 321-1444.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.