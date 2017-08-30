Police Identify Suspect & Victim In SW OKC Home Invasion

A 76-year-old metro woman was brutally attacked by a man she had helped in the past. Police arrested 24-year-old Rowdy McAuley Tuesday evening for stabbing Patricia Thompson multiple times.

Police said this is not the first time McAuley has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are not sure at this time why he attacked Thompson. The victim’s family and friends said Thompson has always been kind to McAuley and his family.

“It’s a shock to hear for anybody,” said Southern Hills Baptist Church Associate Pastor Ruffin Snow.

Snow said the victim’s church family does not know what to think of the vicious stabbing that put Thompson in the hospital.

“So kind and helpful to others,” said Snow. “I mean really, they are about helping others.”

Snow said Thompson and her husband let McAuley and his family live in a home they own. He said their pastor was one of the first people at her side after the frightening home invasion.

It was an unusual sight for residents in the upscale southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police took all measures to ensure the armed and dangerous suspect was not a threat.

“When police responded they did not know if the suspect was still inside the home at the time,” said Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan. “So they set up a perimeter and called the on-call tactical team.”

Thompson was stabbed multiple times in her garage. Police said she was able to get away and ran to a neighbor's house. There were also two housekeepers inside Thompson's home. They hid and called 911.

“Fortunately they were able to get away unharmed,” said Morgan.

Police captured and arrested McAuley at a nearby grocery store. The victim identified him and told police it had been a while since he lived in a home she owns.

“Her family tried to help his family when they were going through a tough time,” said Morgan. “A significant amount of time had passed so it is unknown why he chose to go into her home and assault her that day.”

Thompson is in the hospital recovering and is expected to survive the brutal attack. McAuley is in the Oklahoma County jail where he faces one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.