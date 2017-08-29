State Of Health: News 9 To Air Specials On State Of Health In Ok - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Of Health: News 9 To Air Specials On State Of Health In Oklahoma


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans face health and wellness crises every year. The challenge has been to find solutions that work. News 9 and News On 6 are launching a statewide initiative to share information with our viewers on the current state of health in Oklahoma.

Griffin Communications will produce two 1-hour long statewide health specials called State of Health airing back to back on News 9/KWTV in Oklahoma City and News On 6/KOTV in Tulsa.

These specials will air September 11 and 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
