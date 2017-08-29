State Of Health: News 9 To Air Specials On State Of Health In Oklahoma

Oklahomans face health and wellness crises every year. The challenge has been to find solutions that work. News 9 and News On 6 are launching a statewide initiative to share information with our viewers on the current state of health in Oklahoma.

Griffin Communications will produce two 1-hour long statewide health specials called State of Health airing back to back on News 9/KWTV in Oklahoma City and News On 6/KOTV in Tulsa.

These specials will air September 11 and 12, 2017 at 7 p.m.