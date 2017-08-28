Local Nonprofit Sends Help To The Houston Area

A local nonprofit is on its way to the Houston area to help thousands affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sent a trailer Monday with four portable showers to relief workers in the Houston area.

The trailer left just after 6 p.m from First Baptist Church in Nicoma Park.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief Director Don Williams said a large “feeding trailer” that can provide up to 30,000 meals a day, is on standby, and should follow soon.

“We’re going into the fight without knowing exactly what’s going to happen. Just knowing God is on our side,” he said.

Many disaster relief groups are asking for monetary donations. To donate to the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, go to okdisasterhelp.org.