Local Nonprofit Sends Help To The Houston Area - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Local Nonprofit Sends Help To The Houston Area

Posted: Updated:
A local nonprofit is on its way to the Houston area to help thousands affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. A local nonprofit is on its way to the Houston area to help thousands affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.
NICOMA PARK, Oklahoma -

A local nonprofit is on its way to the Houston area to help thousands affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sent a trailer Monday with four portable showers to relief workers in the Houston area.  

The trailer left just after 6 p.m from First Baptist Church in Nicoma Park.  

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief Director Don Williams said a large “feeding trailer” that can provide up to 30,000 meals a day, is on standby, and should follow soon.

“We’re going into the fight without knowing exactly what’s going to happen. Just knowing God is on our side,” he said.

Many disaster relief groups are asking for monetary donations. To donate to the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, go to okdisasterhelp.org.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.