NEWS

Thousands Rescued From Flood Waters In Houston Area During Harvey

HOUSTON -

Thousands of Houston residents were rescued since Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the city, officials said.

More than 3,050 residents were rescued by police, including more than 1,000 on Monday, the Houston mayor said.

The flood waters continued to rise as Harvey stayed over the Houston area. 

News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor helped rescue at least 10 residents from their homes and saw water reach second story level homes. 

News 9's Kelly Ogle is in the Houston area and has been gathering information about these rescues. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

