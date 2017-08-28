Some Displaced Children From South Texas Begin School Year In Dallas

Thousands of Texans have been displaced after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped buckets of rain over southeast Texas.

Among the displaced are children. Many children, along with their families, were dropped off to temporary shelters and went to school.

About 250 miles away from home, children started their school year at Dallas schools that could house them like Good Shepard Episcopal School.

Sending the children to school also helped give parents time to figure out their next moves as Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to continue to pour over the Houston area.

Good Shepard Episcopal School officials said they expect the children from evacuated areas to be at their school for about a week.