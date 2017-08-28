Bourbon Chicken Poppers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bourbon Chicken Poppers

Posted: Updated:

Bourbon Chicken Poppers

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
  • 1 (8 ounce) container cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 jalapeno, seeded and sliced lengthwise
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  1. In a small bowl mix together the cream cheese and cheddar cheese.
  2. Add a heaping spoonful of the cheese mixture to the center cavity of the jalapeño.
  3. To prepare the chicken poppers lay the flattened chicken breasts on a piece of plastic wrap.
  4. Place the jalapeño in the center of the chicken breast and then roll up the chicken around the jalapeño.
  5. Wrap 2 slices of bacon around each chicken breast to hold it together.
  6. Place seam side down on foil and wrap.
  7. Continue doing this with all of the chicken breasts.
  8. Cook the chicken breasts in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes.
  9. Allow the chicken to cool and then refrigerate for game day.
  10. On game day, combine the BBQ sauce and bourbon in a small bowl.
  11. Unwrap the chicken breasts from the foil and place on a hot grill to rewarm.
  12. Brush with bourbon bbq sauce.
  13. Serve warm.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.