The confirmed death toll of Hurricane Harvey has climbed to at least 29, including six family members, four of them children, whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou.

"Unfortunately, it seems that our worst thoughts are being realized," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after the van that disappeared over the weekend was found in 10 feet of muddy water.

Gonzalez said the Saldivar family was trapped in their white van when a wall of water knocked the vehicle off the road.