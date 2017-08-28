Crews Battle House Fire In Yukon

Crews successfully extinguished a fire at a home in Yukon, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 600 block of Woodlawn Dr., near Interstate 44 and S. Holly Avenue. Once on scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke pouring from the home.

Fire crews worked quickly and were able to get the blaze under control before the home sustained much damage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was inside of the home at the time the fire started.