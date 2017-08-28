OG&E Crews Head TO Texas Gulf For Harvey Relief Efforts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E Crews Head TO Texas Gulf For Harvey Relief Efforts

Children walk near downed power lines and fallen trees left in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Victoria, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Children walk near downed power lines and fallen trees left in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Victoria, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A convoy of 80 OG&E crew members are loading up and heading to Corpus Christi and other hard-hit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. They are part of more than 3,000 personnel called in from across the country as part of relief efforts.

OG&E is part of the Midwest Mutual Assistance and Southeast Electrical Exchange (S.E.E.) In cases of widespread outages, groups like these travel across the country to assist in power restoration efforts.

American Electric Power Texas (AEP) is currently reporting more than 146,000 customers without power in its services areas. During the worst of the storm on Saturday, more than 220,000 customers were without power. According to AEP, the Corpus Christi area has the highest concentration of outages.

The Oklahoma City crews leave from at 6 a.m.

