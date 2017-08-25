Hansen Mans Quarterback Position For Edmond Santa Fe

Edmond Santa Fe is coming off a 10-win season.

While some schools have their fingers crossed trying to break in new starters, that's not a worry spot at quarterback for the Wolves with Kanen Hansen taking the snaps.

You know the best thing about Kanen is the he's even," says head coach Kyle White. "He's not high, he's not low, he's not warm, he's not hot, he's not cold, he's just that straight 72 degrees and he just keeps his composure. He comes out, he knows our offense, you know it's his second year in it - being a junior. He's had a great couple of weeks of practice, we're excited about him, he's healthy."

The Wolves welcome in Booker T. Washington on Friday night for the season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.