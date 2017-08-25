Hansen Mans Quarterback Position For Edmond Santa Fe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hansen Mans Quarterback Position For Edmond Santa Fe

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond Santa Fe is coming off a 10-win season.

While some schools have their fingers crossed trying to break in new starters, that's not a worry spot at quarterback for the Wolves with Kanen Hansen taking the snaps.

You know the best thing about Kanen is the he's even," says head coach Kyle White. "He's not high, he's not low, he's not warm, he's not hot, he's not cold, he's just that straight 72 degrees and he just keeps his composure. He comes out, he knows our offense, you know it's his second year in it - being a junior. He's had a great couple of weeks of practice, we're excited about him, he's healthy."

The Wolves welcome in Booker T. Washington on Friday night for the season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.