Defending 3A Champs Looking Forward To Title Defense

JONES, Oklahoma -

The 2016 state champion Jones Longhorns are trying to go back-to-back in 2017.

The Longhorn's leading pass catcher Sean Shaw returns and he'll be a welcome site for new quarterback J.D. Head. Shaw says the Longhorns are still adjusting to the notion of being defending state champions.

"It's definitely been different, but we understand and he's told us that it's gotta be the same mentality we had last year," Shaw said. "We don't expect to just come out, just cause we won last year, to do it again."

Head coach Dave Martin preaches consistency.

"My thing is trying to keep on guard," Martin said. "No complacency, those types of things, and understand that we have to earn it every single day." 

Jones opens the season Friday night at home against the OCS Saints. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

