Crews Respond To Fire At Brookwood Village Apts. In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Respond To Fire At Brookwood Village Apts. In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning. 

Officials arrived at the Brookwood Village apartments near SW 89th & Shartel Avenue after 4:00 a.m. Fire officials evacuated residents from the building. Crews said the fire did not extend to any of the floors above the source of the fire. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.