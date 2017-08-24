Your 2 Cents: ESPN Pulls Announcer From Game Because Of Name - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: ESPN Pulls Announcer From Game Because Of Name

Posted: Updated:

ESPN has become the punchline to a lot of jokes after pulling the play-by-play announcer from the upcoming Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee -- too close they say to Confederate hero Robert E. Lee.

Here's what you had to say:

Chris first, "It was to save Lee from the inevitable ridicule and backlash. He was in on the decision."

Jeanie writes, "My last name is Simpson, I guess if you hate Bart and Homer my name probably offends someone too!"

From Dana, "I'm embarrassed for our country right now. This is by far the stupidest thing. When did we get so sensitive?"

Kim adds, "ESPN has bowed to the SNOWFLAKES and have now become one themselves!"

Mickey says, "Next will be CNN firing Wolf Bitzer as he looks like Robert E. Lee."

Rae White asks, "Hey Kelly Ogle should I look into changing my last name?"

Deborah writes, "This (stinks) like racism at a minimum or spineless pc poop at best."

From Pamela, "Just a whole lot a crazy juice being passed around at ESPN."

Kristi, "When a man can't do his job because of his name, you get a clear picture of how ridiculous liberals are being!"

Finally, Sami says, "I won't be watching ESPN anymore unless they get a backbone!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

