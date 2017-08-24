Former Broken Arrow Football Star Released From Prison - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Broken Arrow Football Star Released From Prison

TULSA -

Devon Thomas, a former Broken Arrow running back and OSU recruit convicted of armed robbery, is being released from prison after a judicial review set for August 23. Judge James Caputo had sentenced Thomas to serve 10 years in August 2016.

With credit for time served after his arrest in August 2015, Thomas served two years of the 10.

He was convicted of robbing a man and a juvenile at gunpoint. 

8/27/2016 Related Story:  Former Broken Arrow Football Star Sentenced To Prison

Thomas was a star prospect his senior year at Broken Arrow High School and signed with OSU in 2014. Two months after he signed with the Cowboys, he was arrested on another armed robbery complaint in 2014.

Thomas took to Twitter shortly after his release Wednesday:

