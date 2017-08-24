Trump "Eclipses" Obama In Retweet - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump "Eclipses" Obama In Retweet

Posted: Updated:

Pres. Donald Trump retweeted a meme Thursday showing a picture of himself blocking out an image of Pres. Barack Obama with the caption "THE BEST ECLIPSE EVER!"

The meme was originally tweeted by @JerryTravone whose bio says he is "a YouTube Actor and Political Junkie. Proud Trump supporter and pushback against liberalism."

Trump, First Lady Melania and their son Barron watched Monday's eclipse from the balcony of the White House. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
