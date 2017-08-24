OKCPD Arrests One In Connection With Monday's Motel Murder

Oklahoma City Police announced the arrest of David Adair, 30, for the murder of 24-year-old Megan Henson.

Henson's body was found Monday in a room at the Days Inn at NW 38th and May.

Adair was wanted for questioning for this case but not a fugitive prior to his arrest. He was pulled over near NW 16th and Rockwell on Tuesday evening in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warr Acres. He was arrested for the stolen vehicle. Once he arrived at the station, police questioned him about the murder of Henson and charged him for that soon after.