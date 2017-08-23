Candidates For Oklahoma County Sheriff Hold Debate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Candidates For Oklahoma County Sheriff Hold Debate

The three candidates for Oklahoma County Sheriff sparred about the Oklahoma County Jail.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The three candidates for Oklahoma County Sheriff sparred about the Oklahoma County Jail. The debate was held at the Tower Theatre. 

Interim Sheriff P.D. Taylor, Mike Hanson, and Ed Grimes are vying to take over for long-time Sheriff John Whetsel, who resigned five months ago, after the District Attorney’s Office announced it was investigating financial issues in the Sheriff’s Office. 

Interim Sheriff P.D. Taylor said he’s made a slew of changes, and deserves to continue the job.

“Since March 2nd, I’ve made dozens of changes. We have plenty of policies, it’s a cultural change in employees and the way we do things,” said Taylor.

Hanson argued he would bring much-needed changes in training, if he was elected.

Ed Grimes said any change at the jail needs to start by, “treating people like human beings, not animals.”

