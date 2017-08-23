New Othello's In Norman To Open In October - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Othello's In Norman To Open In October

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A landmark Norman restaurant devastated by fire in late April has announced plans to re-open.

Othello’s lost its roof in the blaze and much of the inside was damaged. Right now, just the shell of the more than 40-year-old campus corner establishment remains.

“In the next couple of weeks, you will see a lot of movement,” says Othello’s owner Jennifer Weiss.

Weiss says much of the memorabilia was saved and will be featured when the restaurant re-opens. Othello’s will receive a major facelift, but Weiss hopes much of the restaurant will feel the same.

“We are really excited to keep that feel of Othello’s still here,” says Weiss.

The goal is for the new Othello’s to be opened on Oct 28, according to Weiss.

