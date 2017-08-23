Mediterranean Rice Pilaf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mediterranean Rice Pilaf

Mediterranean Rice Pilaf 

  • 2 cups Basmati rice
  • 1 cup vermicelli pasta, broken into small pieces
  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 1/2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
  1. Rinse the rice in a strainer till the water runs clear.
  2. Place the rice in a medium sized bowl and cover with water.
  3. Soak the rice for 20 minutes.
  4. Immediately drain the water from the rice.
  5. In a medium sized stock pot drizzle the bottom with the olive oil and heat over medium high heat.
  6. Saute the pasta in the hot oil just till it turns a light golden brown.
  7. Be careful not to burn.
  8. Add in the soaked rice and stir to coat with the olive oil.
  9. Pour in the water and salt.
  10. Bring the water to a boil and then cover for 15 minutes.
  11. Once the rice is done fluff with the fork and sprinkle with toasted slivered almonds.  

