Homicide Investigation Underway In SE OKC Neighborhood

Homicide investigators are on the scene after a body was found at a home in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, Wednesday morning.

Police were called out to the scene at a home in the 1100 block of SE 19th St., in the area of SE 15th St. and Interstate 35.

The identity of the victim and a possible cause of death has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

