Location Changes For Two Oklahoma County Voting Precincts

Location Changes For Two Oklahoma County Voting Precincts

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma County Election Board announced polling location changes for two Oklahoma County precincts. 

According to the Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson, the following polling locations are effective immediately. 

Precinct 550234: American Legion Post 13 297 SE 57th St. Oklahoma City, OK

Precinct 550248: Sunnylane Family Church 4221 SE 41st Del City, OK

