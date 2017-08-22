Top U.S. Commander Says First New Forces Will Arrive In Afghanis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Top U.S. Commander Says First New Forces Will Arrive In Afghanistan Soon

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan "pretty quickly.'"

Gen. Joseph Votel estimates it could take days or a few weeks. He says that "what's most important for us now is to get some capabilities in to have an impact on the current fighting season."

Votel spent last weekend in Afghanistan. He spoke on Tuesday to reporters traveling with him to Saudi Arabia.

This comes after President Trump outlined a plan Monday night for Afghanistan that would eliminate arbitrary timetables and base further military operations on ground conditions. He made clear that while his initial instinct was to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he's changed his mind. The president, however, did not explicitly say his strategy will call for more troops to deploy and said he couldn't share specific numbers. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.